Seen on the Scene at NAB 2023, Part 1
More than 1,200 companies are exhibiting at the NAB Show in Las Vegas this week, so here's some of the most interesting new audio offerings we've seen on the show floor.
Las Vegas, NV (April 18, 2023)—This year’s NAB Show has been rocking and rolling ever since it opened its doors on Sunday morning. The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) announced that this year’s Centennial Edition of the show has a preliminary registered attendance of 65,013 who are onsite to visit the 1,208 exhibitors inside the the Las Vegas Convention Center .
While there’s thousands of attendees here to see the latest and greatest in production, from broadcast to content creation, there’s surely something for everyone whose line of work involves the production of high-quality audio, video, content and more. Here’s just some of the audio offerings we’ve been spotting on the show floor this week.
At the Solid State Logic booth, people are flocking to see SSL’s System T for Music. The System T is a well-established mixing platform in the broadcast world, but it’s also well-suited to the quickly emerging immersive music world as well, as evidenced by the newly released System T for Music. The SSL booth has been packed with attendees checking it out all week.
At the Sennheiser / Neumann / Merging booth, there’s a live professional foley pit demonstration, putting different Sennheiser and Neumann mics to work.
Also at the Sennheiser booth is the new EW-DP-ME2-SET, which includes a portable digital UHF EW-DP EK receiver, seen here double-stacked on a camera; also in the set are an EW-D SK bodypack transmitter and an ME 2 lavalier microphone.
Sound Devices is demoing its new flagship A20-Nexus 8-channel digital wireless receiver with SpectraBand Technology which gives it a tuning range of 470 MHz- 1525 MHz, making it usable the world over without any additional equipment.
Also at the NAB Show is Nugen Audio, which introduced three new plug-ins: Jotter, Aligner and AB Assist. As you might guess from the name, AB Assist helps you A/B test two pieces of audio; Jotter embeds mix notes into timecode; and Aligner is an automatic phase and polarity alignment tool.
NTP Technology’s Digital Audio Denmark brand has unveiled the AX Center Thunder|Core Audio Interface (at center in photo); it’s a 1U modular 19” rack unit intended for use in studios, location recording setups and touring rigs.
New Zealand technology company Dotterel has introduced its new Konos digital microphone — a square-shaped mic with 80 capsules per side, allowing for three different patterns: a narrow shotgun-like pattern, a broader ‘normal’ capture pattern, and a wide ambient noise pattern.
