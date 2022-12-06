Sony DWX Series Plug-on Transmitter Debuts

Paramus, NJ (December 6, 2022)—Sony Electronics is adding to its DWX professional wireless mic series with a new digital wireless plug-on transmitter: the DWT-P30.

Intended for studio, electronic newsgathering (ENG) and location sound, the new transmitter works with Sony’s slot-in receiver and bodypack transmitters for a wireless microphone system that can be used with Sony’s cameras, in addition to UniSlot standard devices.

The DWT-P30 offers 375 kHz spacing high-density simultaneous multi-channel operation and wideband tuning at a maximum of 148 MHz. It allows users to tune to frequencies as mandated by the FCC Spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch. 14-36 and 38 UHF-TV. The transmitter uses CODEC MODE4, maintains transmission stability, provides low delay time and features selectable RF outpower power (2mW/ 10mW / 25mW). The DWT-P30 sports a battery life of approximately 6 hours, and is remote controllable, allowing users to change transmitter settings with a Cross Remote function,

The DWT-P30 is expected to be available at the end of 2022.