Adamson IS7c IS-Series Coaxial Speaker Debuts

Orlando, FL (July 11, 2023)—Adding to its installation-focused IS-Series of loudspeakers, Adamson Systems Engineering has introduced its new IS7c ultra-compact, lightweight, passive 2-way coaxial speaker.
Set to commence shipping in Q4, 2023, the IS7c sports an ND7-C co-axial transducer, which utilizes Adamson’s Advanced Cone Architecture. The IS7c offers a frequency range of 80 Hz to 20 kHz with 130 dB of maximum peak SPL, as well as a nominal concentric dispersion of 90 degrees. Rigging points are available in the form of top and bottom mini-SLR discs, each containing 3/8” threaded insert. A pair of Speakon NL4 connectors and a 2-point barrier strip are available for connection.
“Integrators are successful when they can meet client needs with tools fit to purpose,” said Adamson’s head of Product & Technology, Brian Fraser. “Our userbase asked for a coaxial product that used Adamson’s proprietary transducer technology, so we delivered just that. The IS7c rounds out the IS-Series by providing an ultra-compact cabinet with enough SPL and extended low-end frequency response compared to the smaller IS5c. This takes the series to 12 loudspeakers—well-rounded enough to allow integrators to pick and choose whatever they need for their particular project. Just like all other products in the IS-Series, the IS7c will be available as a weatherized product, offering superior corrosion resistance and an elevated IP rating.”