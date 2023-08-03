Sound Particles Enters The AudioMatrix

Sound Particles has introduced AudioMatrix, a channel routing plug-in that allows users to reroute any input to any output.

Using regular connections or special gain values (-3 dB, -6 dB or custom values), with or without polarity changes, AudioMatrix offers users a way to change connections, offering support for up to 64 channels of audio.

Nuno Fonseca, founder and CEO of Sound Particles, explains, “Audio tools come in all sizes and shapes. Some create beautiful sounds, others are simply useful, saving us time or opening the door to a new world of possibilities. AudioMatrix is one of such tools.”

Some potential use cases include immersive speaker array management; bringing audio to center for fine tuning; converting stereo to mid-side and back; mirroring sounds; creating a giant mono channel; LFE level control work; sending audio to the Sub-Woofer; basic upmixing/downmixing; and more.

Audio Matrix is available on the Sound Particles website with an introductory price of $99.