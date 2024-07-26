Sound Particles inDelay Plug-In Debuts

Leiria, Portugal (July 26, 2024)—Sound Particles has introduced inDelay, providing users with a “particle-ized” approach to delay plug-ins. Constructed around the 3D audio engine used in other Sound Particles products, the new plug-in is intendedfor creating a variety of delays quickly.

Users can create delays with a click, add Air simulation to create more realism or customize independent channel sources for each of the 16 taps available. inDelay supports more than 30 major output formats, including mono, stereo, 5.1, High Order Ambisonics, Sony 360RA, Dolby Atmos and more. For those undaunted by recreating complex environments, the software can create up to 100 delays simultaneously, and also add movement to delays as well.

An intuitive visual time editor lets users click and drag on it to change multiple parameters with a single click, allowing them to shape upcoming delays while keeping an eye on the past and present delays. Adding touches of realism is Air Simulation, as user can affect the amount of air absorption, a feature that simulates the depth and distance of each delay particle. Elsewhere in the plug-in is Soundscape Mode, designed to aid in creating an immersive experience.

inDelay is available at the company’s website for a launch discounted price of $149. A 30-day fully functional demo is available on the site as well.