Sound Particles Space Controller Plug-In – Product of the Week

Space Controller is a new plug-in from Sound Particles designed to aid panning in stereo, surround and immersive audio applications.

Space Controller is a clever plug-in from Sound Particles designed to take the chore out of panning in stereo, surround and immersive audio applications. The plug-in works in conjunction with an app that runs on iOS and Android devices, essentially turning a smart device into a three-dimensional panner.

Traditional knobs are okay for stereo panning, and joysticks are helpful when panning sounds in 5.1 or 7.1 applications, but immersive applications present a particular challenge due to the vertical component.

Space Controller allows a smart device to pan audio from a DAW in all three dimensions. Once Space Controller has been set up, a user simply points their phone in the direction that they want to pan a given sound.

The main screen of the app provides a large button that a user presses to begin sending pan information to the plug-in. Used in conjunction with touch mode automation, pressing the button will start writing automation data. When the button is released, automation data ceases to be written.

Pressing a “set front” control in the app and pointing at the front/center channel creates a reference from which pan data is generated. Up to 128 transmission channels are supported, enabling the app to quickly switch control between different audio tracks without need to access the plug-in.

Space Control supports simultaneous use of multiple smart devices. The app connects to the plug-in via Bluetooth or WiFi, and the plug-in automatically detects presence of the app. Space Controller is compatible with AAX, VST and AU plug-in formats.

The plug-in offers four different operational modes, including Mono (a multichannel source is mixed to mono and panned as a single audio source); Channel (all inputs from a source channel are completely independent); Rotation (all inputs of a source channel are simultaneously rotated around the sound field), and Symmetrical (permits symmetrical panning of a stereo or multichannel source).

Formats supported include Quad, 4.0, LCR, LCRS, 5.0.2, 5.1.2, 5.0.4, 5.1.4, 7.0.4, 7.0.6, 7.1.6, 9.0.8, 9.1.8, 11.1.8), and automation may be copied and pasted to Dolby Atmos Objects.