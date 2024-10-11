Soyuz Microphones’ Lakeside Preamp Debuts

Soyuz Microphones has launched something other than a mic with the debut of its new Lakeside Class-A, fully discrete, single-channel preamp.

Los Angeles, CA (October 10, 2024)—Soyuz Microphones has launched something other than a mic with the debut of its new Lakeside Class-A, fully discrete, single-channel preamp, designed with the intention of providing character and a ‘finished’ sound to a recording, regardless of the microphone, instrument or source passing through it.

The Lakeside preamp uses proprietary custom-wound transformers on both the input and output to provide its noticeable texture. The input gain switch sets the signal to the user’s optimal level and preferred amount of saturation in stepped 5 dB increments. The output trim knob has a balanced response with control that allows users to fine-tune the level into the next capture stage. The 1/4” DI is located on the front panel for easy access.

With the two knobs, sounds can be explored with recall settings and multiple Lakeside units can be paired for those who wish to get precise stereo matching on dual-mic setups or stereo sources. The Lakeside is said to offer plenty of clean headroom or can be driven into dynamic breakup and harmonic distortion.

The inductor-based High Pass Filter adds another layer of control. The selector switch targets specific frequency points from 40 Hz to 330 Hz with a musical resonance. This switch sculpts the sound with a natural taper and gentle bump.

The Lakeside runs $1,499 U.S., and the first 50 units will come in a limited-edition, completely cream finish.