SSL Sourcerer Plug-In Debuts

Solid State Logic has launched its latest FX plug-in for live sound as well as post and recording use: Sourcerer.

Oxford, England (July 2, 2024)—Solid State Logic has launched its latest FX plug-in for live sound as well as post and recording use: Sourcerer, a dynamics processing tool for removing unwanted ambient sound, feedback, and stage bleed from sources.

Sourcerer allows users to target specific sounds and remove them while retaining the original characteristics of the original source. The new plug-in is available in VST, VST, AU, AXX formats and as part of the SSL and Slate Digital Complete Access Bundle.

Originally developed for the SSL Live console range, Sourcerer is already in use by numerous live sound engineers on projects by The Killers, Sam Smith, Peso Pluma and others. The software can be used for isolating lead vocals, increasing headroom, removing mic bleed, and more.

Offering users a selection frequency-dependent expansion, filtering and sidechain controls, Sourcerer can attenuate unwanted sounds, aiding clarity and presence of the signal’s primary source. ​Controls include adjustable Threshold, Time, and Depth settings.

Jon Sandman, SSL Plugin Product Manager, commented, “Sourcerer is yet another display of SSL’s legacy in digital audio processing in a variety of production environments. It’s a utility tool that helps producers and engineers provide a simple and effective solution to removing unwanted noise.”

​Sourcerer is available as a standalone plug-in or as part of SSL Complete, included in the ‘Complete Access Bundle’ dual subscription for $14.99 /month.