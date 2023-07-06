Tascam Debuts DR-10L Pro Recorder & Lav

Tascam’s new DR-10L Pro is a 32-Bit float field recorder and lavalier mic set intended for remote shoots, interviews, content creators and more.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (July 6, 2023)—Tascam has launched its new DR-10L Pro 32-Bit float field recorder and lavalier microphone, intended for recording audio at events like weddings, on-location cinema shoots, content videos, and general dialogue interviews.

The DR-10L Pro’s default 32-bit float recording mode employs dual ADCs to capture sounds, making it able to capture a whisper, a scream, and everything in-between. The included TM-10L lavalier microphone can reportedly handle loud sound pressure levels without distorting.

The recorder itself has an ultra-compact and lightweight form factor, weighing in at just 65 grams, and works with an included belt clip for hiding the recorder on the talent.

The DR-10L is powered by two Lithium AAA batteries that can power it for up to 24.5 hours (16 hours with Alkaline batteries). The recorder also offers support for microSDXC cards up to 512GB, allowing for considerable storage.

Up to five DR-10L Pro units can be remotely controlled using the optionally available AK-BT1 Bluetooth dongle. DR-10L Pro recorders can be controlled from iOS, iPadOS and Android devices wirelessly with the free DR-10L Pro Connect app. The app also enables videographers to check device status and view the recorded waveforms real time for operation confirmation. Names and colors can be applied to individual devices for identification. Also, Metadata (project name, scene name, take number) can be recorded in the recording file (BEXT, iXML).

For those requiring timecode synchronization, the optional AK-BT1 Bluetooth dongle also enables the DR-10L Pro to wirelessly sync timecode with supported Atomos products. This enables videographers to align audio recordings with video, even when there is no audio on the camera.