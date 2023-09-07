Tascam Model 12 Gets Firmware Update

Santa Fe Springs, CA (September 7, 2023)—Tascam has released its V1.40 firmware update for the Model 12 Integrated Production Suite, adding some user-requested functions to the mixer’s ability.

An integrated mixer designed for music and multimedia creators, the Model 12 includes a multitrack recorder, USB audio/MIDI interface capability, DAW control functions, and podcasting features including mix-minus and smartphone inputs.

With that in mind, the Model 12’s V1.40 firmware update provides enhanced USB Return capability. With this update, the USB Return channels are now re-assignable. Users can choose either Inputs 1–2, 9–10 or Main bus. Users who want to use the channel or live/MTR inputs on 1 and 2 while using the USB returns can now simply assign the USB returns to 9–10 or Main bus.

Also new is a Track Normalize function; the range of normalization provided by the V1.40 update for recorded files extends from 0 to -20 dB in 0.1 dB increments—enabling either subtle or more noticeable changes to the audio.

Also in the update is Gain Boost—now each channel gain can be independently boosted +6 or +12 dB for the analog inputs, in the process providing the necessary adjustment for low-level input sources.