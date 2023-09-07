Your browser is out-of-date!

Tascam Model 12 Gets Firmware Update

Tascam has released its V1.40 firmware update for the Model 12 Integrated Production Suite.

By Mix Staff

Tascam Model 12 Integrated Production Suite.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (September 7, 2023)—Tascam has released its V1.40 firmware update for the Model 12 Integrated Production Suite, adding some user-requested functions to the mixer’s ability.

An integrated mixer designed for music and multimedia creators, the Model 12 includes a multitrack recorder, USB audio/MIDI interface capability, DAW control functions, and podcasting features including mix-minus and smartphone inputs.

With that in mind, the Model 12’s V1.40 firmware update provides enhanced USB Return capability. With this update, the USB Return channels are now re-assignable. Users can choose either Inputs 1–2, 9–10 or Main bus. Users who want to use the channel or live/MTR inputs on 1 and 2 while using the USB returns can now simply assign the USB returns to 9–10 or Main bus.

Also new is a Track Normalize function; the range of normalization provided by the V1.40 update for recorded files extends from 0 to -20 dB in 0.1 dB increments—enabling either subtle or more noticeable changes to the audio.

Also in the update is Gain Boost—now each channel gain can be independently boosted +6 or +12 dB for the analog inputs, in the process providing the necessary adjustment for low-level input sources.

