Tracktion Waveform Pro V12 Launches

Seattle, WA (March 21, 2022)—Touted as the DAW’s biggest updated a decade, Tracktion Waveform Pro 12 has been released, intended to make major features more accessible through UI changes, improve workflow and lay the groundwork for additions in the coming years.

As part of Waveform 12’s improvements to both UI and Workflow, it sports an entirely new Smart Browser, additional plug-ins and effects, an rebuilt audio engine, advanced MIDI features, hardware controller support and numeorus updates throughout the software.

A customizable color editor has been brought back, offering new light and dark modes in its visual palette. The Actions and Properties panel have been condensed to reclaim screen space and a dedicated master track has been added to both the Arrange and Mix windows

Flare Audio E-Prototype Earphone Unveiled

The new Browser has been designed to provide quicker access to plug-ins, presets, racks, samples, clips, tracks or all. Favorites can now be tagged and color-coded while Smart Lists allows Edit and Project items to be previewed and consolidated. Additionally, the Browser can be used as the popup plug-in selector with live text entry.

Tracktion Waveform Pro 12 includes a brand-new BASSOSC instrument, 15 refreshed Audio Effects, six Utility Plug-ins and a low-latency Dual Guitar IR. The IR can be used to accurately simulate guitar and bass amplifier cabinets to aid live play, tracking, mixing and more with content from the DAW.

MIDI Fold is said to make editing easier and the new Event List Editor helps users to keep tabs on their work. The Drum Grid Mode offers a drum centric alternative to the Piano Roll; elsewhere, randomization options are offered to alter velocity, pitch, note start and note length. Step Clips now have probability to breathe life into basic patterns whilst MIDI Strum injects instant movement and realism.

A rebuilt audio engine reportedly boosts CPU performance, allowing for new audio enhancements including Podcast and dialogue editing tools like advanced strip silence. Waveform 12 now includes the entire DAW Essentials collection of 16 FX plug-ins.