UA Launches New Apollo Interfaces and Software Tools

Apollo X | Gen 2 rackmount and desktop audio interfaces feature the highest‑resolution audio conversion of any Apollo to date.

Scotts Valley, Calif. (October 8, 2024)—Universal Audio has launched seven new Apollo X | Gen 2 rackmount and desktop audio interfaces, along with new software tools for vocals, guitars and mixing.

The new Apollo X | Gen 2 audio interfaces feature the highest‑resolution audio conversion of any Apollo to date, says the company, plus award-winning Unison mic preamp emulations and real-time UAD DSP plug‑in processing, letting users record through authentic analog emulations of gear from Neve, API, Manley, Auto‑Tune and others, without latency. All new models include Auto-Tune and up to 100+ UAD plug-ins with Essentials+, Studio+ or Ultimate+ Editions.

A new feature developed in partnership with Sonarworks enables users to calibrate their monitors, headphones and room in real time for consistent mixes and masters; it will be available Q4 2024 for Apollo X Gen 1 and Gen 2.

Auto‑Gain sets input gain without clipping across all channels with a single click. Tools also include bass management for anyone integrating a subwoofer into stereo or immersive monitor systems. A new alternate monitoring mode offers switching between stereo and immersive speaker setups. For live applications, users can instantly change plug‑in settings across multiple UAD Console channels manually or via MIDI.

A new Topline Vocal Suite combines modern vocal pitch correction with UAD analog studio effects, including analog preamp/EQ/compression and studio‑grade reverb, tape delay and modulation. The suite features a sleek, modern interface and more than 150 presets crafted by the engineers for Beyoncé, The Weeknd, U2 and others.

UAD has also introduced three Guitar Amp plug‑ins: Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier, Ruby ’63 Top Boost Amplifier and Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp. Featuring the same algorithms found in the brand’s award‑winning UAFX amp emulation pedals, the three new plug-ins run natively on Mac and Windows, no UA hardware required.

The company has also introduced native versions of its UAD SSL 4000 E Channel Strip and G Bus Compressor plug‑ins, enabling users to transform their DAW into a classic SSL console—again, without UA hardware.