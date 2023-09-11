VocoPro Unveils Wireless Transmitters for UDX Octo

VocoPro has introduced a half-dozen different transmitters that work in conjunction with its UDX-OCTO digital UHF wireless receiver.

Los Angeles, CA (September 11, 2023)—VocoPro has introduced a half-dozen different transmitters that work in conjunction with its UDX-OCTO digital UHF wireless receiver.

The six transmitter types, sold separately, are handheld mic, headset mic, conference mic, 90-degree guitar/bass and flexible guitar/bass, and a wind instrument transmitter. Users can mix all six types of transmitters with the eight-channel receiver.

Vocopro’s UDX-OCTO is an eight-user digital PLL wireless microphone receiver with “Mic-on-Chip” technology. Up to eight users can use the single rack-space receiver, which has separate displays showing real-time monitoring information like RF, audio and battery levels for each available transmitter.

The all-metal receiver can scan hundreds of available frequencies and synchronize with up to eight microphones in any combination. The receiver and transmitters are sold separately. The unit sports eight individual XLR outputs and 1/4-inch mixed output; both XLR and 1/4” cables are included.

The VocoPro UDX-OCTO receiver has an MSRP of $619.00, while all VocoPro UDX-OCTO transmitters have an MSRP of $99.

Other recent product launches for VocoPro include its its new IEM-900-DUAL wireless IEM package, released in June, and the IEM-Seminar-8 bundle, based around an IEM-Digital transmitter and a total of eight IEM-digital receivers, released in March.