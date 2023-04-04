Røde Unveils Wireless ME Mics and Capture App

Sydney, Australia (April 4, 2023)—Aimed at content creators who require untechnical ease of use, Røde has introduced Wireless ME wireless wearable microphones, and relatedly, Røde Capture, an iOS video app.

The compact wireless microphone system makes use of Røde’s Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission technology and proprietary codec with 128-bit encryption, reportedly allowing recording at more than 100-meter range.

An intelligent GainAssist technology automatically controls audio levels for users. There are two modes available, Auto and Dynamic, allowing users to choose the perfect setting for their recording scenario. The output gain can also be adjusted to perfectly match the recording device.

Microphones are built into both the transmitter and receiver, providing dual-channel recording, and users can connect an additional transmitter for capturing three microphones simultaneously.

While the Wireless ME mics work with the Røde Capture app, they also connect to various cameras, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Windows and Mac computer, and come with a variety of required cables. The mics’s settings can be set with Røde Central, and they are also compatible with Røde Connect and Røde Reporter apps.

Røde Capture is a video app, offering control over aspect ratio, video resolution, frame rate and zoom, as well as a Dual Cam mode for recording with the front and selfie cameras simultaneously, either in split screen or picture-in-picture mode

The Wireless ME is shipping worldwide and is available for $149. Røde Capture is free to download and works with all iOS devices running version 16 and above.