VocoPro Wireless IEMs Debut

Los Angeles, CA (June 27, 2023)—Targeting budget-minded end-users, VocoPro has introduced a new wireless in-ear monitor package allowing up to 16 stereo sources.

Vocopro’s new IEM-900-DUAL package comes with one mono/stereo transmitter and two receivers. A pair of unique mono sources can be connected to a single transmitter. Group members can pan between the stereo signals to get their preferred mix, which is controlled directly on the bodypack receivers.

The package also supports an unlimited number of receivers, and up to 16 stereo transmitters can be purchased and operated at the same time for added flexibility with the system.

The IEM-900 dual mono/stereo transmitter and two IEM-900 stereo receivers operate in the 900 MHz range (hence the package’s name) and reportedly does not get interference from TV stations and Wi-Fi. Due to the choice of using the 900 MHz range, users may find it offers better penetration through walls and obstacles compared to 2.4G or 5.8G systems. Also, no synchronization is required; users simply change the frequency of the transmitter and receiver to match each other. The receivers are compatible with most in-ear headphones, though ear pieces are not included.

VocoPro’s IEM-900-DUAL package has a MAP of $299.00 US.