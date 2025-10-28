Waves Audio Expands eMotion LV1, Updates Software

Waves Audio has announced an 80-channel Expansion option along with the release of new v16 software for its eMotion LV1 live mixing console.

Knoxville, TN (October 28, 2025)—Waves Audio has announced an 80-channel Expansion option along with the release of new v16 software for its eMotion LV1 live mixing console.

With the new optional 80-channel expansion, any LV1 Classic mixing console or LV1 64-ch. modular system can now grow from 64 to 80 mono/stereo channels and from 44 to 52 mono/stereo buses, with 32 auxes including up to 24 monitor aux sends. Because any LV1 channel can be mono (one input) or stereo (two inputs), this expands LV1’s input capacity to a 160 inputs.

The newly added eight buses can be deployed in two ways—Groups mode, which adds eight more audio groups, for a total of 16 audio groups; or Monitors mode, which adds eight monitor aux sends, for a total of 24 monitor auxes.

To upgrade to the 80-channel LV1, users will need a 64-channel LV1 (either LV1 Classic or a LV1 64-channel software license), updated to v16—plus the separately purchased eMotion LV1 80-Channel Expansion license.

FOH engineer Ken “Pooch” Van Druten, who recently selected the Waves LV1 Classic console for Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson’s U.S. tour, commented, “This is exciting news. 80 stereo channels and 160 inputs inside this compact console means new possibilities: I would seriously take this small console out on arena tours. This upgrade goes to show how committed Waves are to keep growing the LV1 platform.”

The new v16 version of the eMotion LV1 mixer software, available free to all LV1 Classic users, includes improved DSP efficiency for even greater processing power; new scenes and recall safe filters; new customizable user keys and shortcuts; aux send flip and mixer mode upgrades; and much more.