Waves Audio Adds LV1 Fader Expander

Knoxville, TN (December 10, 2025)—Waves Audio has launched eMotion LV1 Control, a premium fader expansion for its Waves LV1 live mixing consoles.

With LV1 Control, engineers can now expand their LV1 fader counts. Connecting via a single USB cable, the new control surface functions as a fader expansion for Waves LV1 Classic mixing consoles, and can also serve as a dedicated fader bank for modular LV1 systems.

Built on the architecture of the LV1 Classic tactile surface, LV1 Control delivers hands-on mixing with 17 motorized 100mm faders, 17 encoders and 17 mini-displays featuring per-channel LCD metering. It also offers Touch-and-Turn mapping for on-screen parameters, select/mute/solo toggles per channel, eight-layer keys, eight utility keys, a tempo pad, and 16+2 user-defined keys.

The recent LV1 80-channel software upgrade enables LV1 users to handle larger, more complex shows; now, with the current addition of the fader expansion, engineers gain more tactile control with enhanced ergonomics.

Noam Raz, general manager of Waves’ Live Sound division, comments, “The LV1 Control expansion is another step in our vision of continually evolving the LV1. We are committed to having LV1 serve shows, venues and productions of diverse sizes, with diverse workflow and creative needs. This release affirms our dedication to the ongoing development and future growth of the LV1 platform.”