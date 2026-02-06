Waves eMotion LV1 Control – A Mix Product of the Week

New from Waves is the eMotion LV1 Control, a premium control surface designed to expand fader control for Waves LV1 Classic digital mixing consoles.

New York, NY (February 6, 2026)—New from Waves is the eMotion LV1 Control, a premium control surface designed to expand fader control for Waves LV1 Classic digital mixing consoles, or to serve as the fader bank for modular LV1 systems.

LV1 Control connects to a Waves LV1 using a single USB connection. It incorporates 17 Alps motorized 100mm faders, 17 precision encoders and 17 LCD four-line mini scribble strips with per-channel metering.

Based on the same architecture as the LV1 Classic tactile surface, LV1 Control features Touch-and-Turn function mapping for on-screen parameters; Select/Mute/Solo toggle control per channel; 8 layer keys and 8 utility keys; RGB backlit Tap Pad for tempo; and 16+2 user-defined keys for user customization. LV1 Control features a Flip Mode whereby the Select buttons and the first row of scribble strips can be used to select the aux destination.

Rear-panel features include a USB 2.1 port for system connection, XLR4 connector for a standard 12-volt desk lamp, power switch, three ¼-inch threaded sockets for mounting accessories, and an IEC connector for the internal 100-240VAC switching power supply.

The LV1 Control weighs in at 14 pounds and measures 22.1 x 15.6 x 4.6 inches.

It will be available in February, 2026 at a price of $1,800.