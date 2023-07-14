Wheatstone Offers VoxPro Option for LXE Console

Wheatstone’s LXE AoIP console surface is now available with optional VoxPro onboard for integrated mixing, routing and live editing.

New Bern, NC (July 14, 2023)—Wheatstone has announced that its LXE AoIP console surface is now available with optional VoxPro onboard to support fully integrated mixing, routing and live editing.

VoxPro with its jog wheel and other features designed specifically for on-air talent to edit call-ins or interviews, is used for live editing in on-air control rooms and newsrooms. The LXE is Wheatstone’s flagship WheatNet IP audio networked console—a modular control surface with programmable “soft” buttons and customizable touchscreens.

Now, with VoxPro jog wheel and controller integrated in line with faders and other controls on the surface of the LXE console, realtime editing is within reach instead of in a separate controller off to the side. In addition to easier access, integrating VoxPro into the LXE console surface reduces workspace clutter and gives talent more tools at their fingertips during editing and recording, including control for routing and salvos.

VoxPro audio recorder/editor can be purchased as a software application with or without a standalone controller unit or as part of the LXE console surface.

Both VoxPro and LXE are made by Wheatstone and are part of the WheatNet IP Intelligent Network, an IP audio ecosystem of consoles, talent stations, I/O units, accessories, virtual tools, and appliances.