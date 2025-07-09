Wolff Audio ProPatch 1.1 Adds MIDI Automation, More

Wolff Audio is updating its digitally controlled analog patchbay ProPatch with the release of its firmware update V1.1.

Santa Barbara, CA (July 9, 2025)—Wolff Audio is updating its digitally controlled analog patchbay ProPatch with the release of its firmware update V1.1, which goes live July 10. A major revamp of the product, the update introduces a fully redesigned interface, MIDI automation and session tools intended to speed up workflows.

As a digitally controlled analog patchbay, ProPatch provides analog signal quality with the precision and convenience of digital control, enabling complex routing configurations for recording studios, mastering facilities, and audio installations.

The redesigned user interface is based around an entire visual refresh. Stereo channel activation controls have been relocated to the right side of the interface, with new individual control capabilities for each side of stereo nodes. A new Global Mute function provides output protection, while expanded filtering options allow users to sort chains and nodes by active state.

The new update also introduces MIDI automation capabilities, including a MIDI learn mode, MIDI port selection, and a centralized MIDI Assignment Dialog. Users can now automate chains, nodes, AB groups, session selection and global mute functions. The system supports shared MIDI assignments, allowing identical values to control multiple objects simultaneously.

With the update, the “snapshots” feature has been renamed Sessions to align with standard DAW terminology; the feature expanded menu functionality, including the ability to lock sessions. New file extension support (.propatchs for sessions, .propatch for backups) simplifies configuration file management and system backup procedures.

The ProPatch Version 1.1 software update is free to existing ProPatch owners and will be automatically deployed to the Production Channel on July 10th, 2025.