Wolff Audio Propatch Patchbay 128R Debuts

Los Angeles, CA (January 27, 2025)—Wolff Audio, distributed by Sound Vision Works, has introduced its ProPatch Patchbay, a digitally-controlled, entirely relay-based, large-scale analog patchbay. Featuring 128 patch points, the ProPatch is designed to route audio with a “straight wire” signal path free of electronics.

The ProPatch supports USB-C, Ethernet or WiFi connectivity. The control application runs on Mac, Windows and mobile, configuring connected equipment and setting up signal routings that may be associated with DAW sessions. Additional tools include saving and recalling snapshots, signal chains, multing and the creation “A/B groups” for gear comparison.

128 patch points are available as 12 rear panel DB25s, 16 TT I/O pairs on the front panel, 4 XLR/TRS combo jacks and 4 TRS jacks. The ProPatch takes up a single rack space, does not generate heat and does not require fans. Designed to drop-in and replace an existing TT patchbay, the ProPatch may also be integrated with large existing TT patchbay systems via its front panel TT connections. Multiple ProPatches can be chained together to incorporate larger routing systems.