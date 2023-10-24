Paul Wolff and Jared Vogt Partner for Wolff Audio

Santa Barbara, CA (October 24, 2023)—Paul Wolff, a driving force behind API, Tonelux and Fix Audio Designs, has teamed up with DCA, the brainchild of Jared Vogt, creator of TL Labs, to establish Wolff Audio.

According to a company statement, Wolff Audio plans to introduce a range of products that combine Wolff’s designs with DCA’s digital engineering, including large and medium format recording consoles, analog processors, mic pres, equalizers and compressors. Products will reportedly offer digital control, intercommunication, integrated AD/DA conversion and AoIP/Dante support.

Wolff Audio will operate from a new 13,000-square-foot development and production facility in Santa Barbara, CA, and will mark its official launch to the public tomorrow at the AES Show in New York.

Over the years, Wolff’s designs have contributed to technologies for Steven Slate, A-Designs, Sunset Sound and numerous others. Meanwhile, founded in 2019, DCA’s expressed mission is to create “digitally controlled analog” hardware. Vogt’s TL (Trillium Lane) Labs, a pioneering Pro Tools plug-in manufacturer, was acquired by Digidesign in 2006.

“We share an obsessively crazy commitment to creating the best tools you never even imagined,” Wolff said in a statement. “My entire career has been based on supporting the creative process—designing and building new and better ways to capture and mix music. Our products are an intuitive and essential part of the inspirational flow, never a groove-buster. We will unabashedly meld the new with the old, the classic with the unexpected. I’m truly excited for the cool stuff we will create at Wolff Audio.”

Vogt added, “Paul is a legend in pro audio design, and we could not be more excited to join forces with him. We know the DCA team’s expertise in digital technologies and software will be instrumental in creating new products that are not just innovative but indispensable.”