Z&H Designs HVC250 Parametric EQ — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (August 2, 2024)—Based in the UK, Z&H Designs has unveiled the HVC250 five-band parametric equalizer. The HVC250 was designed in the spirit of the highly sought Sontec MEP-250, with Z&H engineers spending five years redesigning the classic circuitry of the original, ultimately producing many of the required components in-house.

The HVC250 circuit topology features 14 independent, high-voltage op amps, which outperform traditional IC op amps in terms of bandwidth and dynamics. Specifications include frequency range: 15 Hz to 25 kHz; S/N ratio > 96 dB; distortion: < 0.0015% (20 Hz to 20 kHz).

The frequency bands—which overlap and can be independently bypassed—are stated as Low frequency: 15 Hz to 800 Hz; Low-mid frequency: 15 to 800 Hz; Mid frequency: 160 Hz to 8 kHz; High-mid frequency: 450 Hz to 25 kHz; and High frequency: 450 Hz to 25 kHz.

Each band is capable of 12 dB boost or cut and bandwidth (Q) may be adjusted in a range from 0.67 to 4.0; the LF and HF bands can also be set to shelf-type EQ curve. The narrow bandwidth settings enable surgical precision, while the shelf options available at “air” and “sub” bands emulate the LF and HF characteristics of the original Sontec unit. A high-voltage (56V) linear power supply ensures high dynamic range and headroom, and minimizes noise.

As with all Z&H Designs products, the HVC250 is handcrafted and tested, and each unit features signatures from the two engineers who perform QC. Options include switching knobs and 6dB boost/cut. Z&H Designs is also planning a mastering version of HVC250 with detented knobs.

A 14-day tryout period is available, and the HVC250 includes a five-year warranty.