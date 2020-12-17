Product of the Week: Audix A133 and A131 Condenser Microphones

Audix recently expanded its line of professional microphones with the addition of the A133 and A131 large-diaphragm condenser microphones. The Audix A133 and A131 share a number of features, including 33mm, fixed-charge capsules with 3.4-micron, gold-sputtered diaphragms and precision-machined, aluminum bodies.

Intended for use on vocals, choir, piano, drum overheads and a variety of acoustic instruments, the A133 and A131 can be used in applications including podcasting, audio production, studio recording and sound reinforcement. The pickup pattern for both models is cardioid, enabling them to reject room noise and other unwanted off-axis sound. Frequency response is stated as 40 Hz to 20 kHz.

The capsules of the A133 and A131 are protected by a woven steel mesh grille, underneath which is a layer of ultra-thin, acoustically transparent foam, providing resistance to plosives when the microphones are used for podcasting and vocals. The open-air design of the capsule mounting system allows the mics to deliver clear, uncolored sound, while an internal shock mount isolates the capsule from mechanical vibrations and handling noise, eliminating the need for an external shock mount.

The A133 and A131 are powered via phantom power (48 to 52 VDC) and employ proprietary impedance control between the capsule and low-noise preamp circuitry, ensuring consistent and reliable performance across a wide range of environments. The A133 provides a 10dB pad switch for use on loud sources, and a 150Hz high-pass filter. Maximum SPL for the A131 is 140 dB. Maximum SPL for the A133 is 150 dB with the pad engaged.

The A131 and A133 ship with a protective zippered carrying case and a heavy-duty nylon microphone stand clip. Optional accessories available from Audix include the APS2 two-channel phantom power supply, TRIPOD metal tripod desk stand, and STANDKD short pedestal stand with telescoping boom arm.

MSRPs are $629 for the A133 and $499 for the A131. More info on the A131 here; more info on the A133 here.