Product of the Week: RØDE Microphones Wireless GO

With the launch of Wireless GO, in the 2.4 GHz spectrum, RODE makes wireless setup for field recording, ENG and field production available to the entry-level user.

RØDE has expanded its line of Wireless GO products with the introduction of the Wireless GO White, Lavalier GO White, Interview GO, and MagClip GO. Intended for entry-level users in film production, ENG, vlogging and on-camera presentations, Wireless GO systems operate in the 2.4 GHz spectrum.

The Wireless GO White wireless mic system features a very compact form factor: the clip-on transmitter is 1.73 x 1.78 x 0.73 inches, while the receiver is 1.73 x 1.83 x 0.73 inches. Both weigh in at only 31 grams. The transmitter has a built-in omnidirectional condenser microphone with a frequency range of 50 Hz to 20 kHz, and the receiver may be shoe-mounted to a camera or clipped on like a traditional belt pack.

A three-stage output pad on the receiver may be set to 0 dB, -12 dB or -24 dB for use with a variety of devices. The system utilizes Series III 2.4 GHz digital wireless transmission with 128-bit encryption to ensure robust performance even in dense RF environments, and up to eight frequency-agile Wireless GO systems may be used simultaneously in one location.

Power is supplied by onboard lithium polymer batteries, which can run the unit for up to seven hours on a single charge (rechargeable via USB-C).

A 3.5mm jack enables the Wireless GO White transmitter to be used with the RØDE Lavalier GO White microphone, or with most devices employing a 3.5mm TRS output. The Lavalier GO White is a high-quality lav mic with an omnidirectional capsule and a Kevlar-reinforced cable for durability.

Frequency range of the Lavalier GO White is said to be 20 Hz to 20 kHz, and maximum SPL is 100 dB. The mic requires 2.7 volts, which is supplied by the transmitter via the TRS connector. A replaceable foam pop shield protects the diaphragm from popping sounds.

The Interview GO is a clever adapter that converts the Wireless GO transmitter into a handheld mic for field interview use. It features a high-density windshield for reducing plosives and wind noise; an attachment for the Wireless GO’s cold shoe secures the mic in place.

MagClip GO is a magnetic mounting system that facilitates positioning a Wireless GO transmitter on talent. Clothing can be sandwiched between the magnet and the clip, or the MagClip GO may be used to mount the microphone on an object or prop for capturing dialog in a scene.

MSRPs: Wireless GO White/$299; Lavalier GO White/$99; Interview GO/$39; MagClip GO/$24

