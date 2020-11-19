Product of the Week: Sennheiser 445 and 435 Vocal Microphones

Two new dynamic, handheld, large-diaphragm vocal microphones for stage and studio include new aluminum-copper voice coils.

Brand spankin’ new from Sennheiser are two handheld dynamic vocal microphones, the MD 445 and MD 435. The MD 435 marks the first time that the sonic attributes of Sennheiser’s highly regarded MD 9235 microphone capsule are available in a wired microphone.

The MD 435’s large-diaphragm, cardioid capsule features a newly developed aluminum-copper voice coil that yields high resolution and transparency, while providing superior rejection of feedback. Frequency range of the MD 435 is stated as 40 Hz to 20,000 Hz. It has a dynamic range of 146 dBA, and can handle a maximum sound pressure level of 163 dB at 1 kHz. The MD 435 weighs in at 350 grams, or 0.77 pounds.

The MD 445 also features a large-diaphragm capsule with an aluminum-copper voice coil for fast transient response and detailed reproduction, but utilizes a high-rejection, supercardioid pickup pattern intended to block out unwanted stage noise. Frequency response of the MD 445 is 40 to 20,000 Hz, and the microphone has an equivalent noise level of 18 dBA and a dynamic range of 145 dBA. Weight of the MD 445 is 329 grams.

Capsules for the MD 435 and MD 445 are suspension-mounted to reduce transmission of handling noise, and incorporate a hum compensation coil to eliminate electromagnetic interference.

The MD 435 capsule is also available as the MM 435 microphone head and utilizes Sennheiser’s standard capsule interface for use with Sennheiser evolution wireless G4, 2000, Digital 6000 and Digital 9000 series of wireless equipment. Stay tuned for a full review.

