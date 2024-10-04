Telos Alliance Previews NAB Show New York Lineup

Telos Alliance will showcase products, solutions and personnel from its new Media Solutions Initiative during the annual NAB New York exhibition.

Cleveland, Ohio (October 4, 2024)—Telos Alliance will showcase products, solutions and personnel from its new Media Solutions Initiative during the annual NAB New York exhibition at the Javits Center in Manhattan on October 9 and 10.

Visitors to the booth at NAB New York will be able to meet Telos Alliance M&E strategy advisor Costa Nikols, Sharon Quigley and other key members of the Media Solutions team, and see how automated file-based Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server software integrates into a larger Next Generation Audio (NGA) processing workflow.

Booth visitors will also be able to experience the new Telos Infinity VIP Virtual Commentator Panel (VCP), which replicates physical commentator panels in the virtual domain, making full-featured commentary and intercom features available using a computer, tablet or smartphone.

In addition, the company will also be introducing the new family of Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV audio processors, the new Axia StudioCore console engine, StudioEdge high-density I/O endpoint device, Telos VX Duo broadcast VoIP telephone system, Telos Zephyr Connect multi-codec gateway software, Omnia Forza FM audio processing software, and Axia Quasar AoIP mixing consoles.

Nikos notes, “We’re highlighting our new Media Solutions Initiative at NAB New York to let broadcasters know that the tools they need to achieve these goals are available from a single, trusted source.”