Shure Expands Axient Digital Portfolio With New AD3 Plug-On Transmitter

CHICAGO, August 4, 2020—Shure’s Axient® Digital Wireless System has established itself as the go-to industry standard for premium, flawless audio. Whether it’s a live, on-stage performance or a high-stakes broadcast to millions of viewers, Axient Digital empowers today’s entertainers, broadcasters, musicians, and others to bring perfectly clear audio to audiences all over the world. Now, with the introduction of the Company’s Axient Digital AD3 Plug-On Transmitter, audio professionals can transform any XLR microphone into an Axient Digital wireless microphone, delivering impeccable audio quality and RF performance, wide-tuning, and encryption features.

For high-tier broadcast, film, and TV applications that require a flexible connection to a wired microphone, the new AD3 Plug-On Transmitter makes it possible – complete with a plug-on design, high-performance radio, and spectral efficiency. Ideal for sideline reporting, street interviews, and press conferences, the AD3 seamlessly transforms a wired source into an advanced, Axient Digital wireless source. Additionally, it can easily connect to a shotgun microphone on a boom pole to up-level portability on film and TV sets. The AD3 is compatible with Axient Digital AD4D and AD4Q rack receivers in Standard or High Density modes.

“Broadcast networks, stadiums, conference centers, theaters, and performance halls depend on Axient Digital, and that capability is now expanded with the launch of AD3,” said Nick Wood, Senior Category Director of Wireless Products at Shure. “The plug-on transmitter enables field reporters, audio professionals, and on-set sound engineers access to a rock-solid portable audio solution that perfectly complements the power of Axient Digital. Audio professionals are going to want to have these transmitters in their kits.”

The AD3 was designed to provide exceptional portability and connectivity, all while still offering the reliability and performance that are synonymous with the Shure brand. Out-of-the-box, the AD3 includes an innovative “locked” XLR connector design, a user-friendly control menu, OLED display that is easy to read in challenging lighting conditions, and a sweat, moisture, and debris resistant build. The transmitter also includes a pouch, belt clip, USB-C cable, and supports both conventional AA and Shure SB900A rechargeable battery options.

