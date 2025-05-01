Sony and BandLab Partner on Spatial Tools

New York/Singapore/Tokyo (April 30, 2025)—Sony Corporation and BandLab Technologies have announced a strategic partnership, beginning with the integration of Sony’s 360 Reality Audio into the BandLab app

Starting this summer, BandLab users will be able to explore a curated collection of spatial-enabled beats in the BandLab Sounds marketplace and then build on them in BandLab Studio, adding vocals, instruments, and additional production to expand their creative possibilities within the immersive world of 360 Reality Audio.

As the partnership evolves, a dedicated, co-branded hub within BandLab will act as a gateway for future offerings, integrating new technology and accessible tools for music creation while providing exclusive access to newly developed educational programs. Additionally, the collaboration will create additional opportunities to amplify BandLab artist success stories to a global audience, offering artists greater visibility as they reach new heights in their creative journeys.

With more than 100 million users across genres, skill levels and geographies, BandLab is reportedly the world’s largest social music creation platform and a driving force in today’s music landscape.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that the technology and opportunities to create music should be available to everyone, not just a select few,” said Meng Ru Kuok, CEO and co-founder of BandLab Technologies. “By working with Sony Corporation, we’re combining our strengths to empower creators at every step of their journey. It’s not just about what artists can do today, but about what becomes possible when they’re given the right support to experiment and grow.”

“Sony Corporation has long been committed to delivering premium audio experiences, and this partnership with BandLab Technologies allows us to bridge the gap between professional-grade sound and independent creators of all levels,” said Masaaki Oshima, head of personal entertainment business unit, Sony Corporation. “By integrating our audio products and technology into BandLab’s ecosystem, we’re not only expanding access to immersive audio tools, but also strengthening our connection with the pro-consumer market, enhancing the way music is created and experienced. We’re excited to see how artists push creative boundaries with these new possibilities.”