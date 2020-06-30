Sound Particles Releases Standalone Air Plug-in

Previously bundled plug-in—which simulates the dampening effect that happens to higher frequencies when sounds travel through the air—is now available separately.

Air was originally a part of the “Doppler + Air” audio plug-in bundle, nominated for Outstanding Product by the Cinema Audio Society, and it is now available for individual purchase.

“Many Hollywood professionals reported that Air ends up being frequently used to add a sense of natural depth to most sounds on their mix,” said Nuno Fonseca, Sound Particles CEO and founder.

Air perfectly simulates the dampening effect that happens to higher frequencies from sounds traveling through the air by taking into consideration distance, temperature and even humidity to apply the right EQ to re-create an exact behavior. This makes it the ideal audio plug-in to use on dialogue, effects and musical instruments in order to make them sound naturally distant.

“As we grow up, our brain recognizes the difference between natural sounds and artificially created effects,” explains Fonseca. “If you want to re-create certain situations in post-production, you need highly accurate simulation tools, otherwise the brain will perceive it as fake. Using algorithms with precise control over the relevant parameters, Air is designed to perfectly simulate sound traveling through the air, in a real-time audio plugin”.

Air is available starting June 30 through the Sound Particles store and authorized resellers for a discounted price of $55 (plus applicable taxes) until July 31, and supports AAX (native), VST, VST3, AU, AUv3. Full system requirements and additional product information can be found at https://soundparticles.com/products/air/

About Sound Particles Company

With a vision to use the power of computer graphics applied to sound, Sound Particles creates unique software used by top videogame companies and all major Hollywood studios in productions such as Game of Thrones, Frozen II or Star Wars 9.