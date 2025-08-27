Trinnov Audio Launches AltitudeCI

Scalable processor expands company’s AoIP reach in custom integration market, with native support for both Dante and Ravenna/AES67.

Paris, France & East Hampton, Conn. (August 27, 2025)—Trinnov Audio has released AltitudeCI, a networked, AoIP processor designed specifically for the custom integration market.

“AltitudeCI makes Trinnov performance available to more projects than ever before,” said Arnaud Laborie, Trinnov Audio co-founder and CEO. “This is the one platform integrators can rely on for every immersive audio project, regardless of scale, infrastructure or performance demands.”

AltitudeCI is reportedly the first processor in its class to offer native support for both Dante and Ravenna/AES67, offering seamless compatibility across consumer and professional audio infrastructures. This “best of both worlds” architecture enables direct integration with Dolby Atmos and DCI servers via AES67, while managing output through Dante without the need for external converters.

AltitudeCI also introduces a modular licensing model that allows integrators to specify channel count in 2-channel increments. AltitudeCI is available in configurations from 8 to 32 channels, with a custom 64-channel version arriving in 2026. Upgrades can be activated remotely via Trinnov’s extranet, maximizing long-term flexibility.

The new processor includes Trinnov’s full suite of proprietary active acoustics technologies, including the Optimizer 3D room and speaker correction system that precisely calibrates phase, EQ, level and delay; Trinnov’s WaveForming low-frequency optimization tool that actively eliminates room modes for impactful bass and unprecedented seat-to-seat consistency; and Remapping, for accurate immersive format rendering even in acoustically or architecturally compromised rooms.

Built with installers in mind, AltitudeCI’s 2RU chassis includes eight analog outputs, ideal for active subwoofer WaveForming applications or 7.1 systems. HDMI support (4-in, 2-out) ensures compatibility with matrix-based video systems. AltitudeCI also has three independently configurable Ethernet ports, including two with SFP cages, supporting robust network architectures with separated or redundant control, audio and service traffic.

The newly redesigned Altitude user interface features a guided calibration workflow, making Trinnov’s powerful tuning tools more user-friendly while preserving expert-level control. Trinnov will also launch a new AoIP design and pricing tool. By inputting basic project details—such as speaker and subwoofer counts, active crossover configuration, and amplification bridging requirements—integrators can instantly generate a recommended AltitudeCI configuration and Amplitude16 amplifier requirements with transparent pricing.