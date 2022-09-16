Wholegrain Digital Systems Bringing Top Engineers to Talk About EQ at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

Following up on his success at the Mix Immersive Music event at Power Station/Berklee NYC in August, Duane Wise, founder of Wholegrain Digital Systems and creator of the DynPEQ family of plug-ins, brings his roadshow to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, to be held Saturday, September 24, at Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios.

As part of the program, Wholegrain will host an expert panel of top mixing, scoring, mastering and re-recording engineers, discussing the use of EQ in taming large-scale mixing projects.

“Duane is a great guy with a great product, one that has caught on with some of the top ears in professional audio, including a bunch of scoring engineers,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “He represents that boutique side of our manufacturing community, which is really the lifeblood of technological development. A small shop with a big product. We’re excited that he gets a chance to address the sound for film and television audience.”

The Wholegrain Digital Systems panel will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Burt Lancaster Theater. The topic of discussion and panelists are:

Using Dynamic Parametric EQ to Tame Large-Scale Mixing Projects

The panel session concerns using dynamic parametric equalization, manifest in the DynPEQ family of plug-ins, to allow the mixing engineer to produce better results faster. In addition to its application to acoustic correction, DynPEQ can be used akin to an arbiter in large-scale mixes, modulating groups when the overall mix gets dense and competitive. What’s more, the analog peak limiter in Quartet DynPEQ allows for extra headroom while avoiding distortion.

Moderator: Tony Cariddi

Panelists: Thor Legvold (Sonovo Mastering); Jason LaRocca (Scoring Mixer); Tom Marks, CAS (Re-Recording Mixer); Alfredo Pasquel (Music Editor, Mixer)

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.