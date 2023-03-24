Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production Announces First Round of Sponsors

SSL, ATC, Symphonic Acoustics, NTP Technology and Wholegrain Digital Systems sign up early to support all-day music-meets-technology event, to be held May 20 on Music Row.

Nashville, TN (March 24, 2023)—Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production, an all-day event focused on the emerging technologies, techniques and artistic opportunities driving the surge in Dolby Atmos and Sony RA360 content, has announced the first round of supporting sponsors, which include Solid State Logic, ATC, Symphonic Acoustics, NTP Technology and Wholegrain Digital Systems, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

The event, which will take place along a one-block stretch of Nashville’s Music Row, followed by a nighttime networking party and listening sessions in nearby Berry Hill, will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, opening with a Keynote Conversation in the historic Columbia Studio A.

“It’s always a good sign when launching an event to have the first few phone calls end up in sponsorships,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “In this case, it tells me that these companies understand the impact that immersive audio is having across the music industry. They also understand that this is a big opportunity that is still in its infancy, and there is a need for education and the exchange of information, both artistically and technologically. They will be bringing that expertise, along with some top-notch programming, to Mix Nashville. We are certainly grateful for the support.”

The first round of sponsors includes:

Solid State Logic: SSL will showcase the System T console driving the new 7.1.4 immersive mix room at Starstruck Studios.

ATC (dist. by TransAudio Group): ATC will show its Dolby Atmos monitoring systems at Starstruck Studios and Blackbird Studio.

Symphonic Acoustics: The studio monitor manufacturer, which collaborates with the legendary George Augspurger, will offer its newest monitors for immersive mixing.

Wholegrain Digital Systems: A solid supporter of Mix immersive events, Duane Wise will show his high-end DynPEQ plug-in

NTP Technology (dist. By Plus 24): One of the pioneers in immersive audio routing and conversion, NTP will show the new AX64 and DAD Core 256, dubbed “the tiny immersive audio hero.”

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio.

During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Quonset Hut, Starstruck Studios, and Front Stage/Back Stage Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more.

At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at world-renowned Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios.

More information can be found on the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production website.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Mix publisher Janis Crowley.