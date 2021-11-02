Winners Announced: Best of Market Awards 2021 for Mix / Pro Sound News

Mix and Pro Sound News are pleased to announced the recipients of the 2021 Best in Market Awards.

Mix and Pro Sound News are pleased to announced the recipients of the 2021 Best in Market Awards. The Best in Market Awards (previously Best of Show at the 2021 NAB Show) recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced and pending products and services for professional TV/video, radio/audio and AV products and solutions. Winners were selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.

The winning products were:

OWC Envoy Pro SX

Wholegrain Digital Systems LLC DynPEQ Plug-In Family

Shure Incorporated ADX5D Axient Digital Dual-Channel Portable Wireless Receiver

NUGEN Audio Paragon Reverb

The winners will be featured in Mix magazine, and in addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook in the near future. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.