Blaze Audio Answers Integrator Demands with Dante-enabled Amplifier Series

Incorporating Dante into Blaze Audio's PowerZone Connect series of amplifiers provides integrators with more options and opportunities for their clients.

Sponsored Content

When integrators speak, Blaze Audio responds. “We were getting a huge demand from our integration teams,” said Eric Huber, CX marketing manager at Blaze Audio. “They needed something more flexible, and Dante was the clear choice.” The company incorporated Dante into select products and is shipping four Dante-enabled PowerZone Connect amplifier series models.

More Opportunities

PowerZone Connect plus Dante unleashes many more opportunities from an integration standpoint. “We’re talking larger scale projects, multi-zoning, long cable runs, and seamless integration,” Huber added. “The flexibility is just endless. Once you incorporate this with our built-in PowerZone Control DSP, add Dante to the mix, and it’s very simple.”

Dante Controller provides point-and-click routing. “Dante eliminates all the analog cable patching that would need to be done,” Huber explained. There’s no IP configuration needed because the Dante device is automatically recognized and gets assigned to an IP once you plug into the network. “If the client needs to upgrade, the integrator can come in, click a button, and you can expand on essentially anything, alleviating pressure on the integrator.”

If a room or a zone gets added, all the integrator needs to do is use the existing network that’s in place.

Powerful

Each Dante-enabled PowerZone Connect amplifier has the Dante Ultimo chip built in and delivers up to 4×4 channels at 44.1 and 48 kHz. Cable lengths are extended; multi-channel digital audio is sent over a single Ethernet cable, allowing for a noise-free signal path over long distances with a default latency of 1 millisecond.

Dante allows for more flexibility and scalability in integration projects and simplifies the installation and expansion process. “Plus, Dante is compatible with other Dante-enabled devices, making it easy to integrate with existing systems,” Huber said.

Flexibility Built-in

The four PowerZone Connect plus Dante cover 125 to 3000 watts, handling most commercial-based applications. “The cool thing about them is that they’re dual impedance, making it flexible for many scenarios. If you want to run a low impedance output for a stage or performance area and want to do an additional two channels or a single channel at 70 volts, you can do that with our four channel amps,” Huber noted. “It becomes a hybrid amp at that point, and with Dante, you can send signals wherever you want.”

Scalable Applications

Blaze Audio solutions are widely used in retail, hospitality, college campuses, small- to medium-sized performance venues, and houses of worship. “Where this becomes a Dante conversation is with multi-campus facilities,” Huber said. “This is the beauty of network audio. Back in the day if you were running 24 channels, that’s 24 different cables for audio, but with Dante, it’s just one run.” Another benefit is longer runs; with Dante, cable runs can be up to 100 meters.

“If the network exists, it’s essentially a drag-and-drop installation where you’re just plugging into a wall jack or switch that’s already existing,” Huber added. “The simplicity of the installation becomes much cleaner, much simpler for the integrator. They’re gaining more abilities to be able to process and route audio, meeting the needs of the most demanding applications. Dante is network hardware agnostic, plug & play with just about any professional network switch on the market.”

Answering Integrators Needs

“It’s about giving integrators the tools they need to grow individually and help their clients to the best of their ability. So many doors are opened when you add Dante and network audio,” Huber concluded.

Inquiries

For inquiries about features and solutions offered by Dante-enabled PowerZone Connect amplifiers reach out to our dedicated team at blaze-audio.com

For additional information and support regarding Dante technology, please visit: www.audinate.com/meet-dante

About Blaze Audio: Blaze Audio specialize in pro audio solutions tailored for the commercial and leisure install markets. Our products deliver the power and exceptional sound performance demanded in commercial locations, and the technology, quality, and reliability expected by the professional audio market. Blaze Audio is a brand of Pascal, the world’s leading provider of pro audio amplifier electronics.