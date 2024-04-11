Blaze Audio Opens New HQ…In A Firehouse

Yardley, PA (April 11, 2024)—Blaze Audio officially opened its new headquarters in Yardley, PA on April 10, 2024, creating a permanent home for the North American subsidiary of Copenhagen, Denmark-based Pascal A/S. Hosting a celebratory event to mark the major step forward, Blaze invited AV integrators and manufacturing reps from all over to see the new facility, and there were there in full force for the all-day occasion.

Ironically, the new home of Blaze Audio was previously a firehouse. Now converted into a modern-day warehouse/office space, the company’s new home is expected to help Blaze Audio better provide its pro audio solutions tailored for the installed sound market.

The company first broke into the U.S. market two years ago, debuting with the PowerZone Connect series of DSP-loaded power amplifiers, and the brand has only grown since then. Since the start of 2024, the company has been busy, ramping things up.

In addition to finalizing its new home, the company also launched the latest additions to the PowerZone line with the January debut of its new Connect 8-channel Power Amplifiers, consisting of four models—the PowerZone Connect 508, 1008, 4008, and 6008. Additionally, Blaze recently appointed Hayden Shamburger to the newly created position of Director of Strategic Partnerships.