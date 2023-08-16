Blaze Audio Constant Directivity Device Loudspeakers Debut

Yardley, PA (August 16, 2023)—Blaze Audio has launched its new Constant Directivity Device (CDD) Series loudspeakers. Designed with an eye towards maintaining a low profile for the speakers, the compact series offers three models: the CDD528-BA Bi-Amped, the CDD528-P self-powered model, and the CDD523.

The CDD528 models offer wide, 180-degree symmetrical horizontal pattern control, as well as patent-pending mid-high frequency gain shading that provides a 45-degree vertical pattern from 420 Hz to 18 kHz. The loudspeakers incorporate four 5-inch low-frequency drivers with acoustic centers designed to minimize comb-filtering, with a frequency response down to 54 Hz.

Featuring a bi-amped design, the CDD528-BA is intended for permanent installations such as performing arts venues, commercial theaters, and Houses of Worship, while the CDD528-P is designed for use as a portable PA solution.

Meanwhile, the Blaze Audio CDD523 incorporates three vertically mounted 2-inch mid-high frequency drivers and two 5-inch low-frequency drivers, with a frequency response down to 65 Hz. The CDD523 has a 15-degree vertical pattern from 520 Hz to 18 kHz and includes wide, 160-degree symmetrical horizontal pattern control. The model can be considered for front fill or under balcony applications or as a compact loudspeaker system.

Hugh Sarvis, Blaze Audio’s Director of Loudspeakers, commented on the company’s CDD Series offerings, “The new CDD Series features a compact form factor that minimizes both transportation and line-of-sight considerations. Further, with the two-position stand-mount and M10 rigging brackets, these loudspeakers provide considerable flexibility for placement purposes. I have every confidence that AV integrators and performing musicians will find much to like.”

The CDD528-BA and CDD523-PAS are available now, while the CDD528-P is expected to ship early Q1 of 2024.