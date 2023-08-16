Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Blaze Audio Constant Directivity Device Loudspeakers Debut

Blaze Audio has launched its new Constant Directivity Device Series loudspeakers.

By Mix Staff

Blaze Audio Constant Directivity Device (CDD) Series Loudspeakers.
Blaze Audio Constant Directivity Device (CDD) Series Loudspeakers.

Yardley, PA (August 16, 2023)—Blaze Audio has launched its new Constant Directivity Device (CDD) Series loudspeakers. Designed with an eye towards maintaining a low profile for the speakers, the compact series offers three models: the CDD528-BA Bi-Amped, the CDD528-P self-powered model, and the CDD523.

The CDD528 models offer wide, 180-degree symmetrical horizontal pattern control, as well as patent-pending mid-high frequency gain shading that provides a 45-degree vertical pattern from 420 Hz to 18 kHz. The loudspeakers incorporate four 5-inch low-frequency drivers with acoustic centers designed to minimize comb-filtering, with a frequency response down to 54 Hz.

Featuring a bi-amped design, the CDD528-BA is intended for permanent installations such as performing arts venues, commercial theaters, and Houses of Worship, while the CDD528-P is designed for use as a portable PA solution.

Blaze Audio Constant Curvature Array Loudspeaker Launched

Meanwhile, the Blaze Audio CDD523 incorporates three vertically mounted 2-inch mid-high frequency drivers and two 5-inch low-frequency drivers, with a frequency response down to 65 Hz. The CDD523 has a 15-degree vertical pattern from 520 Hz to 18 kHz and includes wide, 160-degree symmetrical horizontal pattern control. The model can be considered for front fill or under balcony applications or as a compact loudspeaker system.

Hugh Sarvis, Blaze Audio’s Director of Loudspeakers, commented on the company’s CDD Series offerings, “The new CDD Series features a compact form factor that minimizes both transportation and line-of-sight considerations. Further, with the two-position stand-mount and M10 rigging brackets, these loudspeakers provide considerable flexibility for placement purposes. I have every confidence that AV integrators and performing musicians will find much to like.”

The CDD528-BA and CDD523-PAS are available now, while the CDD528-P is expected to ship early Q1 of 2024.

Close