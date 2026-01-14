Inside AKG’s Wallet-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, Ear-Friendly C-Series Microphones

ADVERTORIAL

It used to be that lower-priced microphones only had to sound adequate—but those days are over. Whether they’re used for home recording, social media, podcasting, streaming, content creation or something else, today’s affordable mics have to sound good, be simple to use and handle whatever you throw at them.

With all that in mind, AKG is launching its new C-Series microphones—three attainable, stylish mics that get the job done. They deliver that classic AKG sound—a balanced mid-range and low end, with an airy, not-too-harsh presence on top—but also sport a sleek, modern design that looks great on camera.

Designed to be versatile, all-around microphones, the new C-Series includes the C104, a large diaphragm cardioid condenser mic; the C114, a large diaphragm multi-pattern condenser mic; and the C151, a small diaphragm cardioid condenser mic. All three models are newly designed from the ground up, with new transducers; custom-designed circuitry for low noise and wide dynamic range; and both a look and feel that conveys quality, whether you’re handling the mic yourself or viewing it over the web. Most importantly, the microphones are designed to be user-friendly; you don’t need an audio degree to capture satisfying, full-bodied sound with them.

When AKG developed its new C-Series microphones, it made sustainability a top priority so that manufacturing the mics would have a minimal environmental impact. The bodies of all three models are comprised of 100% PIR (Post Industrial Recycled) metal and alloys, and the same goes for all their metal accessories. Additionally, each microphone’s packaging is made from recycled paper pulp, and the printing is handled with soy-based inks. Even the standard product documents like instructions and warranty information are delivered electronically, cutting down on paper usage. The result is that the new C-Series is among the most eco-friendly audio product lines ever—your ears will like these mics, but your conscience will feel good about them, too.

The C104 is built around a custom-engineered cardioid electret large diaphragm. Sporting a wide, best-in-class dynamic range of 129 dB, it can clearly capture whatever sound source you put in front of it, from a fragile breath between lyrics to a thundering drum set. As an all-around microphone, you can put the C104 in its included screw-on stand mount to record guitars, percussion and piano, but it can also be used for drum overheads, podcasting, video creation or live streams as well. Part of that versatility, too, is because it can handle sound pressure levels up to 143 dB without distorting.

Next up is the C114, which takes the versatility of the C104 and kicks things up a notch. While the C114 is another large diaphragm condenser mic, it has an edge-terminated capsule that helps it capture extended low end, and it also has the option of using three different polar patterns: cardioid, omnidirectional or figure-of-eight. That kind of flexibility can save the day—for instance, a podcaster armed with a C114 can switch it to figure-of-eight to interview someone across a table, or use the omni pattern to capture a whole group around the table. The mic comes with a custom shock mount, and you can put the C114 close to a sound source, thanks to its category-leading Max SPL of 145 dB and its 133 dB dynamic range.

Those are the new C-Series’ large diaphragm condensers, but sometimes you need a small diaphragm mic, and for that, there’s the C151 cardioid condenser microphone. It’s built around a custom-engineered, pre-polarized cardioid electret small diaphragm, and it’s designed to have a fast transient response, making it perfect for capturing crisp hi-hats and other cymbals, percussion, acoustic guitars and pianos. Pop it into the included microphone clip and you can place it right next to your source since it has a Max SPL of 143 dB and a broad dynamic range of 122 dB.

Aside from their sound, eco-friendly design and solid, sleek construction, AKG’s new C-Series microphones come in at a price that makes them a respectable choice regardless of whether you’re a content creator buying your first real mic or seasoned pro who wants a few more options for the mic locker. The C104 large diaphragm cardioid condenser mic has a U.S. MAP of $129, and that’s the same price for the C151 small diaphragm cardioid condenser mic; meanwhile, the C114 diaphragm multi-pattern condenser mic carries a MAP of $229. Available globally from January 14, the new C-Series will get its first public showing at NAMM on January 22.