Seen on the Scene: NAB 2025

Audio exhibitors at NAB 2025 have plenty to be excited about.

By Clive Young ⋅

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2025)—NAB Show 2025 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day which found the show floor packed, not only with exhibitors but also attendees anxious to see the latest and greatest hardware and software products. AI and cloud-based offerings continue to be the most heavily touted technologies on the show floor, but more earth-bound, real-world concerns were also at the forefront of many conversations.

Numerous exhibitors expressed worries before the show opened that recent political and economic events might keep international visitors from attending, but it quickly became apparent that the concern had been needless, as the show was bustling from the moment the doors opened and audio exhibitors were openly pleased with the amount of foot traffic they were getting. While many show floor conversations quickly turned to the newly enacted tariffs, anecdotally, most exhibitors Mix spoke with said they are taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach for the moment.

One of the biggest concerns for most audio exhibitors going into the show was the fact that their booths had moved. The Center Hall is being renovated this year, and as it is where most if not all audio exhibitors are usually located, there were understandable concerns that their customers might not find them in their new (if expected to be temporary) locations in North Hall. That concern turned out to be unfounded, however, as the North Hall was jammed with foot traffic all day Sunday.
Solid State Logic is at NAB with new offerings for its System T including the Desktop Fader Tile Plus (DFT+). Used in conjunction with the company’s Tempest Control App (TCA), the tile provides dedicated hardware control for studio-based or remote engineers and can control processing paths both in SSL’s virtualized System T Cloud environment as well as deploying more custom workflows to existing applications.
Sennheiser is highlighting a number of new products, including the MKH 8018 stereo shotgun RF condenser microphone. Capturing sound with an immersive sense of directionality and spatial realism, it offers three switchable stereo modes: MS, XY-narrow and XY-wide.
Exhibiting at NAB for the first time is Warm Audio, highlighting a number of its condenser mics.
Calrec has a variety of offerings, but admittedly one of the most eye-catching items at its booth is its Lego recreation of a well-appointed console.
Sony Pro has brought along a number of its audio offerings, including the PCM-D10 linear PCM recorder center, ECM-100N Omni-directional Electret Condenser Microphone (left), and C-80 condenser microphones.
Neumann has a variety of its microphones, interfaces and headphones on hand at its booth, including the NDH 20, a closed-back headphone designed for monitoring, editing and mixing.
Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at nearly 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

