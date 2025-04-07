Seen on the Scene: NAB 2025

Las Vegas, NV (April 6, 2025)—NAB Show 2025 is well underway, following Sunday’s opening day which found the show floor packed, not only with exhibitors but also attendees anxious to see the latest and greatest hardware and software products. AI and cloud-based offerings continue to be the most heavily touted technologies on the show floor, but more earth-bound, real-world concerns were also at the forefront of many conversations.

Numerous exhibitors expressed worries before the show opened that recent political and economic events might keep international visitors from attending, but it quickly became apparent that the concern had been needless, as the show was bustling from the moment the doors opened and audio exhibitors were openly pleased with the amount of foot traffic they were getting. While many show floor conversations quickly turned to the newly enacted tariffs, anecdotally, most exhibitors Mix spoke with said they are taking a ‘wait-and-see’ approach for the moment.