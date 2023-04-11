Solid State Logic Acquires Harrison

Oxford, UK (April 11, 2023)—Solid State Logic has acquired Harrison, the Nashville-based pro audio console and music production software manufacturer founded in 1975.

In the decades since, Harrison has become a noted console brand for music recording and mixing, film and television sound post-production, cloud-based broadcast sound and live sound reinforcement. The company is credited with bringing the first console with in-line monitoring to market, which revolutionized studio production by allowing engineers to combine the features of recording and mixing into a single channel strip. ​ ​

Nigel Beaumont, Solid State Logic managing director, comments, “Having been on our own growth journey these past five years since the investment from Audiotonix, the announcement today is a proud moment for all our staff as we now welcome the Harrison team to our SSL family. It’s been clear from the outset that Gary (Thielman, president of Harrison) and his colleagues have a passion for console design and their aspirations align with our own.”

Gary Thielman, Harrison’s president, states, “Having been part of this business and the pro audio industry since the early 80s, it feels very apt that we would find our natural home with Solid State Logic and Audiotonix. This alliance provides Harrison a strong future with access to further manufacturing, knowledge in engineering, and expanding our access to new channels and partners which increases our potential to grow this wonderful business. I’m particularly excited for both brands and their customers, as they will all reap the benefits of our sharing of ideas with our SSL colleagues.”

Enrique Perez, Solid State Logic CTO, continues, “There is also a strong synergy with their software solutions that align well with our own plug-in business.​ Like SSL, Harrison has utilized their console heritage and know-how to create a range of plug-ins and the Mixbus DAW, plus they have developed audio processing in the cloud. This all sits well in terms of knowledge share and resourcing for the future as we align our hardware products and software solutions.”

James Gordon, Audiotonix CEO, adds, “From an Audiotonix perspective, it’s a privilege to help bring this unique partnership together with these two legendary U.K. and U.S. mixing console brands. With their very individual and identifiable sounds,w their future together is going to be unbelievable. What’s great, too, is that Harrison and Solid State Logic share a similar culture where their teams are personally invested in this industry, so I’m excited to see what new innovations and products this ‘super-group’ of technical talent can bring to market.”