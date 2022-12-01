SSL 12 Expands Solid State Logic’s Interface Offerings

New York, NY (December 1, 2022)—While it has been a cornerstone of the high-end pro-audio world for decades, Solid State Logic turned heads a few years ago with the introduction of its SSL 2 and SSL 2+ interface models, which put gear bearing some of the company’s acoustical and technological hallmarks into the hands of many pros on a budget for the first time. Now Solid State Logic has bolstered its interface lineup with the introduction of the SSL 12, which expands not only its Audio Creation Products product line, but also the capabilities offered at what it terms a “value-based” price.

The SSL 12 is a 12-in 8-out USB bus-powered, desktop audio interface intended for a home or project-based studio control room. The portable unit is centered around four SSL-designed microphone preamplifiers (with Mic/Line and HPF); a pair of Hi-Z instrument inputs for guitars, bass or vintage instruments; and dual headphone outputs along with 32-bit /192 kHz AD/DA converters. The SSL 12 offers a variety of routing and monitoring options, combined with ADAT input supporting eight additional channels of digital audio, for a total of 12 tracks of simultaneous recording and eight channels of playback.

The interface ties into the SSL 360° software mixer, which offers detailed I/O metering, assignable functions for SSL 12’s three front-panel switches, including key monitor controls; Alternative Monitor Switching; Mono Sum; Invert Phase Left; Dim; Cut; and access to an on-board talkback microphone. Users can create up to four independent, near zero-latency foldback mixes using SSL console-style routing; recalling sessions is handled via a Save/Load function. Three modes (Standard, High Impedance, High Sensitivity) are offered to best suit different headphone types or create additional line outputs via re-purposing the headphone outs.

Producers and content creators needs are addressed with a Producer Toolkit. Users can configure where SSL 12’s Loopback feed is taken from, allowing them to, for example, record the output of a media player (e.g. via Playback 1-2) or create a custom sub-mix of their content via one of the Aux Busses (e.g. Line 3-4). Both headphone mixes and line outputs 3-4 are also accessible. Also included is the SSL Production Pack, a suite of software instruments, sounds, plug-ins and DAW that includes the Vocalstrip and Drumstrip 2 plug-ins as well as 3-month access to SSL’s Complete subscription and other 3-month licenses from the likes of Antares and Output.

The SSL 12 is priced at $499.