2024 Music Producers Guild Award Winners Named

London, UK (April 29, 2024)—The Music Producers Guild, in association with Dolby and Mix with the Masters, has announced the winners of the MPG Awards 2024 at a ceremony in London.

The MPG Awards, now in its 16th year, celebrates the best talent working behind the scenes in the British music industry in 14 categories. This year, for the first time, women represented over 50% of the nominees and, for the third consecutive year, 50% of the winners.

The organization honored producer and engineer Ken Scott’s 60th year in the industry this year with the MPG Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Abbey Road. Scott started work at Abbey Road Studios at the age of 16, going on to work with the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Lou Reed, Elton John, George Harrison, Jeff Beck, Duran Duran, David Bowie and many others.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Flare Audio: Catherine Marks

Writer-Producer of the Year – Sponsored by Novation: David Stewart

Breakthrough Producer of the Year: Tayte Nickols

Self-Producing Artist – Sponsored by Focusrite Scarlett: Everything But the Girl (Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt)

Recording Engineer of the Year – Sponsored by AMS Neve: Fiona Cruickshank

Rising Star – Sponsored by PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc: Amy Sergeant

Mix Engineer of the Year – Sponsored by Avid: Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year: John Davis

Vocal Producer of the Year: Cameron Gower Poole

Unsung Hero – Sponsored by Musicians Union: Grace Capaldi

Studio of the Year – Sponsored by Neumann: Real World

Original Score Recording of the Year: Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)—Composer and Producer – Nathan Johnson; Recorded and Mixed by – Kirsty Whalley, Peter Cobbin

Album of the Year – Sponsored by Mix with the Masters: Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant to Be — Ezra Collective – producers; Riccardo Damian – producer engineer; Eric Lau – Mixer; Stuart Hawkes – Mastering

Dolby Atmos Mixer of the Year – Sponsored by Dolby: Kirsty Whalley

Gifted Awards

The MPG Inspiration Award – Sponsored by Audio Note: Emily Lazar

The MPG Icon Award – Sponsored by SSL: Alan Moulder

The MPG Special Recognition Award – Sponsored by Abbey Road: Ken Scott

PPL Present the MPG Award for Outstanding Contribution to UK Music: FKA twigs