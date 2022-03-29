Music Producers Guild 2022 Award Nominees Announced

The Music Producers Guild has unveiled its nominees for this year’s awards ceremony, set to take place June 9, 2022.

London, UK (March 29, 2022)—The Music Producers Guild has unveiled its 2022 Awards Shortlist, naming nominees for this year’s edition, set to take place June 9, 2022. This year’s ceremony—the organization’s 14th—will see the addition of two new awards, as well as the return of the Unsung Hero Award.

The awards celebrate British Production talent working behind the scenes in the country’s music industry. Following a record number of open submissions from the general public, MPG members have again voted to shortlist three of their peers in each of the 13 awards categories.

The shortlists for each of the MPG 2021 Awards categories are:

Producer of the Year

Dave Eringa

Inflo

Marta Salogni

Writer-Producer of the Year

Hannah V

Inflo

Richard Turvey

Breakthrough Producer of the Year

Chris Taylor

Fiona Cruikshank

Hannah V

Self-Producing Artist

The Anchoress (Catherine Anne Davies)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Dean Richardson)

Lau.ra

Recording Engineer of the Year

Chris Taylor

Fiona Cruikshank

Matt Wiggins

Rising Star

Jonny Breakwell

Luke Pickering

Matt Taylor

Mix Engineer of the Year

Dan Grech-Marguerat

Guy Massey

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer of the Year

Katie Tavini

Kevin Tuffy

Matt Colton

Vocal Producer of the Year

Cameron Gower Poole

Charlie Andrew

Lorna Blackwood

Unsung Hero

Sally Herbert

Tim Burgess

Tom Gray

Studio of the Year

Abbey Road Studios

The Church Studios

The Pool

Original Score Recording of the Year

Clark: Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)

Produced by Clark, Greg Eden

Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey

Clint Mansell: Rebecca (Music from the Netflix Film)

Composed by Clint Mansell

Engineered and Mixed by Geoff Foster

Daniel Pemberton: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Music From The Netflix Film)

Produced by Daniel Pemberton

Engineered and Mixed by Sam Okell

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams

Engineered by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Sam Petts-Davies (tracks 4,5,7,8), MacIntyre (tracks 2,12), Arlo Parks (track 1), Jackum Nichols-Marcy (track 1), Bad Sounds (track 11).

Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Arlo Parks (tracks 1,11,12), Paul Epworth( tracks 3,12), Bad sounds (track 11).

Mixed by David Wrench.

Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft.

Produced by Inflo (1-19), Co-produced with Miles James (track 10), Co-produced with Jakwob (track 12).

Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft.

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend

Engineered by Ian Berryman.

Produced by Markus Dravs.

Mixed by Mark Stent.