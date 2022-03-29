Music Producers Guild 2022 Award Nominees Announced

London, UK (March 29, 2022)—The Music Producers Guild has unveiled its 2022 Awards Shortlist, naming nominees for this year’s edition, set to take place June 9, 2022. This year’s ceremony—the organization’s 14th—will see the addition of two new awards, as well as the return of the Unsung Hero Award.
The awards celebrate British Production talent working behind the scenes in the country’s music industry. Following a record number of open submissions from the general public, MPG members have again voted to shortlist three of their peers in each of the 13 awards categories.
The shortlists for each of the MPG 2021 Awards categories are:
Producer of the Year
Dave Eringa
Inflo
Marta Salogni
Writer-Producer of the Year
Hannah V
Inflo
Richard Turvey
Breakthrough Producer of the Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruikshank
Hannah V
Self-Producing Artist
The Anchoress (Catherine Anne Davies)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Dean Richardson)
Lau.ra
Recording Engineer of the Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruikshank
Matt Wiggins
Rising Star
Jonny Breakwell
Luke Pickering
Matt Taylor
Mix Engineer of the Year
Dan Grech-Marguerat
Guy Massey
Manon Grandjean
Mastering Engineer of the Year
Katie Tavini
Kevin Tuffy
Matt Colton
Vocal Producer of the Year
Cameron Gower Poole
Charlie Andrew
Lorna Blackwood
Unsung Hero
Sally Herbert
Tim Burgess
Tom Gray
Studio of the Year
Abbey Road Studios
The Church Studios
The Pool
Original Score Recording of the Year
Clark: Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Produced by Clark, Greg Eden
Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey
Clint Mansell: Rebecca (Music from the Netflix Film)
Composed by Clint Mansell
Engineered and Mixed by Geoff Foster
Daniel Pemberton: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Music From The Netflix Film)
Produced by Daniel Pemberton
Engineered and Mixed by Sam Okell
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams
Engineered by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Sam Petts-Davies (tracks 4,5,7,8), MacIntyre (tracks 2,12), Arlo Parks (track 1), Jackum Nichols-Marcy (track 1), Bad Sounds (track 11).
Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Arlo Parks (tracks 1,11,12), Paul Epworth( tracks 3,12), Bad sounds (track 11).
Mixed by David Wrench.
Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft.
Produced by Inflo (1-19), Co-produced with Miles James (track 10), Co-produced with Jakwob (track 12).
Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft.
Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend
Engineered by Ian Berryman.
Produced by Markus Dravs.
Mixed by Mark Stent.