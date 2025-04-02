3G Productions Acquires Switch Video

Las Vegas, NV (April 2, 2025)—Live event production services and systems integration provider 3G Productions LLC has purchased Switch Video, a provider of video rental services for the film/television, corporate/tradeshow, and live event and touring industries.

3G has long provided audio, lighting, video, and rigging gear and services to major touring productions, festivals and corporate events, and the company expects the acquisition of Switch Video and its operations in both Castaic, CA and Atlanta, GA to bolster its offerings. The Switch locations have been rebranded as 3G Productions facilities, and its current leadership will be carrying on with 3G post-transaction, including industry veterans Alan Barber, Justin Edgerly and Shawn Orm, all of whom will be tasked with leading the Los Angeles and Atlanta locations’ business development and the new film/TV and corporate/tradeshow vertical markets for 3G.

“We are excited to welcome Switch Video to the 3G family,” said Keith Conrad, 3G Productions’ CEO. “Not only is their equipment inventory highly complementary to our own arsenal of production tools, but Switch’s talented team of industry experts fits very well into 3G’s culture as our ‘people-first’ organization continues to expand. This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our commitment to growing into a national full-service production company with a deep and diversified client base. By combining our strengths, we are now able to deliver even better service and greater value to our customers.”