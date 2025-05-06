Worley Studio Rehearsal/Production Facility Opens in Nashville

Nashville, TN (May 6, 2025)—Since opening its doors as a boutique sound reinforcement company in 2021, Worley Sound has been making waves, providing audio for major tours by Mitski, Conan Gray, Tame Impala and others. Now the Nashville-based audio provider is address clients’ needs in more ways by opening Worley Studio, a brand-new rehearsal and production space located three miles from Downtown Nashville.

The new facility has been created to offer visiting productions a versatile environment to rehearse, shoot, and build projects while surrounded by a charming mix of mid-century design and modern functionality.

At the heart of the facility is Studio A—a 40′ x 60′ x 18′ space featuring a private loading dock, 3-phase cam-lock power, HVAC mini-splits, snake access and a 4K camera feed to auxiliary rooms. A pair of additional rooms offer flexible options for green rooms, lounges, wardrobe or staging as needed. Worley Studio is also available for photo and video shoots, and is located next door to Worley Sound.

“This space was built with creative freedom in mind,” says Tom Worley, CEO of Worley Studio and parent company Worley Sound. “We wanted something inspiring, functional, and flexible for today’s working artists.”

So far, the response has been solid: “They’ve thought of every detail so you and your team can stay focused on the work—from the hand soaps to the locally-sourced coffee beans,” says Jackie Lapham, production manager for artist Maren Morris.