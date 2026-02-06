48 Products Certified to IPMX Standard

48 products were certified to the IPMX standard at the recent IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event.

Geneva, Switzerland (February 6, 2026)—Forty-eight products were officially certified to the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) standard at the recent Product Testing and Certification Event in Geneva, Switzerland.

The IPMX Product Testing and Certification Event represented the first opportunity for manufacturers to formally certify products against the set of open specifications for professional media over IP. Following testing, solutions from Bridge Technologies, Matrox, Adeas / Nextera, Panasonic, Cobalt, intoPIX, plexusAV, Megapixel, Novastar and Evertz successfully passed certification. These products are now certified and will carry the IPMX branding, signaling verified compliance with published transport, control and interoperability requirements.

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to extend SMPTE ST 2110–based media transport and AMWA NMOS–based control into a broader range of markets, including professional AV, live events, corporate media, education, and beyond.

The certifications were announced by the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), together with the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be unveiling the first IPMX-compliant products at ISE 2026,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS. “The certification of these solutions represents a major milestone in transition from specification to a certifiable and deployable technology, validating years of collaborative technical work and confirming that IPMX is ready to move from development into active deployment.”

“AIMS extends its sincere thanks to Packetstorm and Meinberg for their critical technical contributions, test infrastructure, and timing and network expertise that were essential to the success of interoperability and certification efforts,” added Recine. “We also recognize the EBU for hosting the event and for providing independent administration of the test process, ensuring a rigorous and neutral certification environment.”