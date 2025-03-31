ACM Awards Production Nominations Announced

The Academy of Country Music has announced nominees for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, including in categories recognizing producers.

Nashville, TN (March 31, 2025)—The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions have announced the nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, including categories recognizing producers.

Ella Langley, a first-time ACM Award nominee, leads the nominations list with eight, including six for her song featuring Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me.” Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen, tied with seven nominations, and Lainey Wilson, with six, round out the top-three list. The milestone anniversary show will celebrate six decades of country music and feature performances by Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson and others.

The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.

The production nominations for the 60th ACM Awards are as follows:

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Single of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry

“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Audio Engineer of the Year

Brandon Bell

Drew Bollman

Josh Ditty

Buckley Miller

Reid Shippen

Producer of the Year

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Charlie Handsome

Jon Randall

Alysa Vanderheym

Industry Awards

Casino of the Year – Theater

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD

Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC

The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA

Casino of the Year – Arena

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY

Festival of the Year

C2C Country to Country – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL

Theater of the Year

The Caverns – Pelham, TN

MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

CMAC – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX

Arena of the Year

Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

Moody Center – Austin, TX

TD Garden – Boston, MA

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI