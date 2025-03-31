ACM Awards Production Nominations Announced

Nashville, TN (March 31, 2025)—The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions have announced the nominations for the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, including categories recognizing producers.
Ella Langley, a first-time ACM Award nominee, leads the nominations list with eight, including six for her song featuring Riley Green, “You Look Like You Love Me.” Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen, tied with seven nominations, and Lainey Wilson, with six, round out the top-three list. The milestone anniversary show will celebrate six decades of country music and feature performances by Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Lainey Wilson and others.
Venue and Recording Pros Win 2024 ACM Awards
The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainment icon Reba McEntire, will stream live exclusively for a global audience across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video on Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT/5 p.m. PDT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX.
The production nominations for the 60th ACM Awards are as follows:
Album of the Year
Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) – Megan Moroney
Producer: Kristian Bush
Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll
Producers: BazeXX, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Devin Dawson, Charlie Handsome, Ben Johnson, mgk, The Monsters & Strangerz, Austin Nivarel, SlimXX, Ryan Tedder, Isaiah Tejada, Alysa Vanderheym
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
Producer: Carson Chamberlain
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Single of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry
“Dirt Cheap” – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone, Morgan Wallen
Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley, Riley Green
Producer: Will Bundy
Audio Engineer of the Year
Brandon Bell
Drew Bollman
Josh Ditty
Buckley Miller
Reid Shippen
Producer of the Year
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Charlie Handsome
Jon Randall
Alysa Vanderheym
Industry Awards
Casino of the Year – Theater
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, SD
Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort – Cherokee, NC
The Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV
Yaamava’ Theater – Highland, CA
Casino of the Year – Arena
Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Harveys Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
Turning Stone Resort Casino – Verona, NY
Festival of the Year
C2C Country to Country – London, England
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Stagecoach Festival – Indio, CA
Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Calgary Stampede – Calgary, AB
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Minnesota State Fair – Falcon Heights, MN
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo – Houston, TX
Club of the Year
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA
Joe’s on Weed St. – Chicago, IL
Theater of the Year
The Caverns – Pelham, TN
MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA
The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI
Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
CMAC – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center – Canandaigua, NY
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, AL
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, TX
Arena of the Year
Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
Moody Center – Austin, TX
TD Garden – Boston, MA
Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN
Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI