Neumann Readies All-Star Masterclasses for Mix Nashville

Nashville, TN (May 7, 2024)—Neumann has revealed a slate of all-star masterclasses that it will host at Black River Studios’ Back Stage for Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II. The all-day event will be held on Saturday, May 11, at Columbia Studio A and four other studios at the heart of Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood.

“All our sponsors for Mix Nashville have gone above and beyond to bring some truly special learning experiences to the event, and the Neumann offerings over at Black River definitely fall into the ‘can’t miss it’ category,” said Tom Kenny, Mix co-editor.

IMMERSIVE MUSIC MASTERCLASSES

Neumann will captivate audiences with immersive presentations utilizing Neumann KH monitors as well as Merging Technologies’ Anubis and Hapi MK II audio interfaces configured in a 7.1.4 immersive sound setup. The Neumann Soundstage will feature masterclasses by renowned music producers and engineers Michael Romanowski, Pete Lyman, Chuck Ainlay, and J Clark.

11:00 AM -12:00 PM – Chuck Ainlay

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM – ​Pete Lyman

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Michael Romanowski

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM – J Clark

Hosted by Neumann and Coast Mastering

CHUCK AINLAY

Producer/Engineer

With four Grammys, 10 ACM, two CMA’s Awards and two TEC Awards, producer/engineer Chuck Ainlay has over 3,500 credits to his name, including work with legendary and defining country music artists such as George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, Lady A, Steve Earle, Lee Ann Womack, Lyle Lovett, Emmylou Harris and The Chicks.

Chuck has placed his distinctive production and engineering stamp on projects with more mainstream and diverse artists such as Dire Straits and nearly the entire solo career of Mark Knopfler as well as Peter Frampton, Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, Ann Wilson, James Taylor, Jewel, Bob Seger, Pentatonix and Sheryl Crow.

His work in surround mixing has resulted in ground-breaking projects such as; the 25th anniversary remix of Peter Frampton’s Frampton Comes Alive and the Grammy award winning 20th anniversary remix of the Dire Straits album Brothers In Arms. Recent immersive mixes include George Strait’s Pure Country, Troubadour and Ocean Front Property albums as well as Lyle Lovett’s 12th of June.

He is currently serving as one of the Nashville chapter Trustees for the Recording Academy. He’s served numerous terms on the Nashville board as Governor. He has chaired the Nashville P&E Wing and is the current Co-Chair of the Recording Academy’s P&E Wing, National Steering committee. Chuck has been a coauthor of the majority of the P&E Wing Guidelines and recommendations. Chuck is also currently on the Board of Directors for the Country Music Association. Belmont University awarded Chuck with the Robert E. Mulloy Award of Excellence.

Chuck is a founding member of the METalliance, committed to promoting standards of quality in the art and science of recorded music through education and product certification.

PETE LYMAN

Mastering Engineer, Infrasonic

Pete Lyman is a Grammy-nominated mastering engineer, and owner of Infrasonic, whose Nashville and Los Angeles locations provide services in archival, mixing, maserting, vinyl, immersive and more. Pete’s mastering career spans thousands of titles over the last two decades, including Grammy-award winning and Grammy-nominated albums for Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, John Prine, Weezer, Panic! At the Disco and more.

In 2005, Lyman opened Infrasonic West, a custom-built mastering facility in Echo Park, CA. Pete, and his 1956 Neumann AM32B Cutting Lathe, moved to Nashville, TN in 2018 and opened Infrasonic East. In 2022, Infrasonic West found its new home in Highland Park, CA. Since then, Pete has curated the Infrasonic roster to include engineers spanning everything from mixing to mastering to vinyl cutting to immersive and so much more.

MICHAEL ROMANOWSKI

Owner/Head Engineer, Coast Mastering

Michael Romanowski is a four-time Grammy winning mastering engineer. Based in Berkeley CA, he is the owner and chief mastering engineer of Coast Mastering, and co-founder of the analog tape label The Tape Project. Michael is a current Trustee of the The Recording Academy San Francisco Chapter (NARAS), Co-Chair of the National Awards and Nominations committee, Co-Chair of the P&E Immersive Committee, former chair of the Planning and Governance Committee and The National Presidents council, and serves on the National Advisory Council to the Producers & Engineers Wing. Where quality, credits, Hi resolution audio, Immersive audio and hearing education initiatives have been a particular focus.

Since 1994, Michael has worked to support the tradition of the diverse San Francisco bay area sound, and has become a national expert in the art and science of mastering (Mix Magazine, Electronic Musician, AES, NAMM, SXSW, Tape Op, Potluck Con, AES Mexico, AES Europe). Michael started his audio career as a musician and live sound engineer in Nashville, where he quickly progressed to recording and mixing pop, rock and alternative acts. In 1994, he relocated to the Bay Area to apprentice at Rocket Lab with Paul Stubblebine learning the art and craft of the mastering engineer. In 1999, he became the chief mastering engineer for Sausalito’s Plant Mastering, and in 2001, he reunited with Paul Stubblebine and built two new mastering rooms at the former location of Coast Records. In 2007, Michael acquired the business and continued to expand the facility, with the re-launch of Coast Recorders in addition to the Mastering rooms. In 2015, Coast Recorders closed its doors, and the mastering business rebranded and expanded as Coast Mastering in the historic Studio C in the Fantasy Studio Complex in Berkeley CA. Coast Mastering has expanded one more time with one of the first purposefully built Immersive mastering facility. He designed and built the 9.1.6 capable room from underground up with Bob Hodas and Bob Levy. This was awarded a TEC Nomination for studio design in 2020.

In 2006, Michael, with partners Paul Stubblebine and Dan Schmalle started a tape-only label called the Tape Project. They realized the need for the hi-resolution and quality of analog tape. They release 1/4” 15ips two track tapes duplicated real time from the original analog masters.

Michael has been an educator at San Francisco State University and SAE, and is a guest lecturer at other regional colleges and international schools.

Michael’s extensive credits include Alicia Keys, Bonnie Raitt, Lyle Lovett, Earth Wind & Fire, Kane Brown, CyHi, George Strait, LVCFRT, Star Wars Soundtracks, Fantastic Negrito, Dr Strange 2 Soundtrack, The Eagles, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lyle Lovett, Selena, Old Dominion, Megan Marooney, Dune Soundtrack, Mr. Big, America, Third Eye Blind, G-Love, Pat Monahan, Devotchka, Jeffrey Gaines, Sea of Bees, Chuck Prophet, Train, Peter Case, Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas, Los Amigos Invisibles, Pentatonix, Craig Carothers, Laura Pausini, Matt Nathanson, San Quinn, Jacqui Naylor, Pete Ham, Will Kimbrough, Sutro, The Dynamites, Thompsonia, Megan Keely, Bobby Walker, Jinx Jones, Sun Monks, Ant Banks, SF Jazz, Norton Buffalo, Too $hort, Colorado Symphony, Chanticleer, Dredg, The Devil in California, !!!, Junior Toots, Diegos Umbrella, Daddy, Bill Martin, Brendan Smith, Richard Howell, Alexander String Quartet, Bad Finger, Keith Greeninger, Dan Wolf, Antonio Iturrioz, Pfife Dawg, Sara Lovell, Raelyn Nelson Band, Megan Slankard, Chanticleer, Media Hyperium Surround (Sting, Cheryl Crow, Marvin Gaye, Tears for Fears, Soundgarden, Pink, Evanescence, Seal, Yes, Lady Gaga, Alanis Morisette, Matchbox 20, James Blunt), Jeff Larson and Jeff Foskett, Gerry Beckley, Brother Ayouba and several thousand more.

J CLARK

Mix Engineer, Infrasonic

J Clark is an engineer, mixer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist based in Los Angeles, CA.

He spent the majority of the late 90s and 2000s playing and touring in the bands Pretty Girls Make Graves, Killsadie, Jaguar Love and Sharks Keep Moving. After moving to Los Angeles in 2010, he began composing music for ads and movies before expanding into post production; Re-Recording mixing, Sound Design, and Dialogue editing for film and television.

In late 2020, he began utilizing his post experience to begin mixing and mastering music in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360RA. His spatial mixing experience has been trusted by artists such as Jennifer Lopez, MK, Rauw Alejandro, The Hold Steady, Mickey Guyton, Nelly, Cole Swindell, CNCO, Jarrett Johnson, Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, and many others.

J’s studio boasts an impressive 24 speakers that was designed and built in collaboration with PMC Loudspeakers, Dolby Laboratories, and Sony Home Entertainment. It’s built to handle the present and future of multichannel sound for music, picture and gaming offering an 11.1.6 Atmos and a 13.1 Sony360 array for the most precise playback and detail of your immersive projects.

• • •

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes a high-profile keynote conversation, product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios control and live room, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will continue to be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.