Venue and Recording Pros Win ACM Awards

Nashville, TN (June 20, 2024)—The Academy of Country Music has announced the winners of the ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The winners were announced via video announcements featuring Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Vince Gill, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Thomas Rhett, Tigirlily Gold, and Keith Urban, as well as local media personalities from around the country.

All ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards winners, as well as the soon-to-be-announced Special Award recipients, will be celebrated at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

This year saw Dann Huff—the most-nominated non-artist in the history of the ACM Awards with 57 nods—pick up his fifth win for ACM Producer of the Year. Engineer of the Year award-winner Jim Cooley was previously also honored in 2022.

In the Industry Award category, the Ryman Auditorium was honored with its eighth win. Neighboring Bridgestone Arena, barely a block away in downtown Nashville, earned its sixth win for Arena of the Year. Also honored for the eighth time this year was Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena, in the Casino of the Year – Arena category. Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado took away its third ACM Outdoor Venue of the Year title, bringing the venue’s overall ACM Award tally to five.

The following is a complete list of the winners of the Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards from the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards:

Industry Award Winners:

Casino of the Year – Theater: Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

Casino of the Year – Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Festival of the Year: Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fair/Rodeo of the Year: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Club of the Year: Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

Theater of the Year: Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year: Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Arena of the Year: Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year: Ed Warm

Promoter of the Year: Adam Weiser – AEG

Studio Recording Award Winners:

Bass Player of the Year: Jimmie Lee Sloas

Drummer of the Year: Jerry Roe

Acoustic Guitar Player of the Year: Charlie Worsham

Electric Guitar Player of the Year: Rob McNelley

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year: (TIE) Jim “Moose” Brown & David Dorn

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year: Paul Franklin

Audio Engineer of the Year: Jim Cooley

Producer of the Year: Dann Huff