Music Industry Gender Equality Initiative Launched

New industry initiative Fix the Mix aims to streamline the process of finding and connecting with recording pros who identify as she/her and they/them.

New York, NY (March 8, 2022)—A coalition of music industry organizations led by We Are Moving the Needle and Jaxsta has launched Fix the Mix, an initiative that seeks to streamline the process of finding and connecting with recording industry professionals who identify as she/her and they/them.

Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar founded We Are Moving the Needle to help close the vast gender gap highlighted by last year’s report from The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. That study found that only about 2% of record producers and engineers are women. In her quest to make it easier for people to find, inspire and hire women in these fields, Lazar approached Jaxsta, the source she frequently uses to check album credits, about creating a way to search for and highlight women in its database. Fix the Mix grew out of those conversations.

Jaxsta will reportedly be the first music industry credits database of its kind with gender identifiers, through which the industry will be able to search and connect with engineers, producers, mixers and songwriters who are women or non-binary. Fix the Mix is hopeful that this resource will lead to increased work opportunities for these groups. Other organizations that have already signed on to work with Fix the Mix include Women in Music, SoundGirls, shesaid.so, Change the Conversation, Gender Amplified and Femme House, with more expected to join.

To enable this connection, Jaxsta, the platform powering Fix the Mix, pledges to prioritize the inclusion of gender pronoun identifiers as well as foster opportunities aimed at creating parity. Jaxsta is home to more than 220 million credits by 13 million creatives: producers, songwriters, engineers, artists, and musicians. Creators who identify as women or non-binary can claim their Jaxsta profiles and add their pronouns. All recording professionals who are credited on released music automatically have a Jaxsta profile compiled from metadata that is sourced from Jaxsta’s official Data Partners (record labels, distributors, publishers, The Recording Academy, RIAA and others).

As part of Fix the Mix, Jaxsta will also feature women and non-binary recording professionals on its Explore page, which is visited by more than 150,000 music industry and music fans every month.